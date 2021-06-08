Not Linked Aadhaar With Driving License? Here’s How You Can Do To Avoid Consequences

Duplication of driving license has increased very rapidly in the country. With an aim to put a full stop to this, the Union Government has now made it mandatory to link the Aadhaar card with the driving license (DL).

Aadhaar card is a very important document for any Indian citizen. With the help of this, we can easily take advantage of many government schemes. Now it has been made mandatory to link it with Aadhar card for verification of driving license also.

In view of the outbreak of Corona epidemic in the country, all the work related to driving license was stopped for several days. Right now, in view of the decrease in the cases of corona in the country, the work related to driving license has been started again in many states.

However, if you are yet to link these two important documents then you will face difficulties in using online services such as apply for a learner’s license, renewal of DL, and change of address in DL.

If you want to link your Aadhaar Card with Driving License, then you do not have to worry for this. Now you can link your Aadhaar card with your driving license sitting at home.

Let’s know how to link your Aadhar card with your driving license:

To link the driving license with the Aadhar card, you have to first go to the website of the transport department of your state.

After this you have to click on the option of ‘Link Aadhaar.’

After this, you have to go to the drop-down and click on the option of ‘Driving License.’

After this, here you have to enter your driving license number.

After this, you have to click on the option of ‘Get Details.’

After this, you have to enter your Aadhar number and mobile number.

Now you have to click on the option of ‘Submit’.

After this, an OTP will come to your mobile number through SMS.

After entering this OTP, the process of linking your Aadhaar with your driving license will be completed.

(Source: zeenews.india.com)