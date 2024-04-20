Beware if eating chocolates! One-and-a-half-year-old girl vomits blood after eating expired chocolates in Punjab

Patiala: In a shocking incident, a one-and-a-half-year-old girl vomited blood after she ate expired chocolates in Patiala in Punjab.

According to media reports, the girl, identified as Rabia of Ludhiana, had gone to a relative’s house in Patiala along with family members to attend a wedding.

Rabia’s relative Vicky Gehlot purchased a box of chocolates for her from a local grocery store in Patiala. She took the chocolate box along with her to Ludhiana and consumed the chocolates. Soon after having it, she vomited blood, following which she was rushed to Christian Medical College for treatment. Even the reports of her medical tests confirmed that she vomited blood only after eating a poisonous substance.

After Rabia’s parents found out that the chocolates had expired, they lodged a complaint with the police and the state health department. Based on the complaint, a team of health officials rushed to the grocery store and collected the samples.

The health team also seized expired snacks, cold drinks, and others from the shop and started an investigation into the matter.

Meanwhile a video of the team of health officials conducting a raid at the shop is circulating on social media.

1.5 yr old child from Ludhiana dies after consuming expiry chocolate. A few days ago, a girl from Patiala died after consuming cake.

Question: Is the food sampling department hibernating? pic.twitter.com/6S6gscz2bk — Taruni Gandhi (@TaruniGandhi) April 20, 2024

It is to be noted here that a 10-year-old girl named Manvi died due to food poisoning after consuming a cake on her birthday in Patiala in March this year.