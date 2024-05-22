Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar mutilated body found after he went missing in Kolkata

Kolkata: Bangladesh MP Anwarul Azim Anar, who has been missing for the past eight days from Kolkata, has been found murdered, police officials said.

Anwar three time MP and President of ruling party Awami League arrived in India for medical check-up on May 12 and went missing from May 13 when he went with friends to a home in Bidhannagar near Kolkata.

The MP’s friend, Gopal Viswas lodged a report about his disappearance was filed at Baranagar police station in North Kolkata on May 18.

The police suspect that he has been murdered and that his body has been dumped in Kolkata’s Newtown area. During search operations, they also spotted blood stains in a flat in Newtown. Three persons have been arrested in this regard.

Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan addressed a news conference in Dhaka and said the MP was killed in Kolkata. The three persons were arrested by the Bangladeshi police in connection with Anwarul Azim’s murder. “So far, we have come to know that all the killers involved are Bangladeshis. It was a planned murder,” Khan said,