Assam Govt to distribute appointment letters to 44,703 successful candidates

New Delhi: The Assam Government is going to distribute appointment letters to 44,703 successful candidates. A program has been organised at the Veterinary College Field in Khanapara area in Guwahati on May 25 where this appointment letter distribution will take place. ANI tweeted this information on Tuesday.

Reportedly, this appointment letter distribution progam is part of the commitment to provide 1 lakh government jobs where the Assam Government will distribute the said letters.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present in this program, informed Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Reportedly, Shah will also lay the foundation stone of the National Forensic Science University on the same day during this visit to Assam. Tight security arrangements have been made in Guwahati for this, the CM also informed.

