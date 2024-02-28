Assam Congress President Rana Goswami resigns, likely to join BJP

Guwahati: Assam Congress working president Rana Goswami resigned from the party on Wednesday. He is set to join the BJP very soon.

In a letter addressed to K C Venugopal, General Secretary of All India Congress Committee, Goswami wrote that he has tendered his resignation from the post of working president and also from the active membership of the Congress party.

“I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as active member of the Indian National Congress,” he said in the letter.

Speculations are rife that Goswami will join the BJP on March 4. He is expected to meet Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday.

Goswami was elected to Assam legislative assembly thrice on a Congress ticket. He won polls for the first time in 2006 from Jorhat seat.

Sarma earlier said that he would welcome Rana Goswami to the party fold if he decides to join the BJP.

