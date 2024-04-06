Amit Shah condemns ‘Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai’, asked by Congress

New Delhi: Amit Shah condemned the ‘Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai’, asked by Congress on Saturday. The Union Home Minister took to X platform and wrote that J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) is an integral part of India, and every state and citizen has the right over J&K, just as the people of J&K have the right over the rest of India.

It is to be noted that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asked ‘Kashmir Se Kya Waasta Hai’, while addressing a gathering during his election campaign.

Shah wrote in the caption of his X post, “It is shameful to hear that the Congress party is asking, “Kashmir se kya waasta hai?…The Congress doesn’t know that many brave sons of Rajasthan have sacrificed their lives for peace and security in Kashmir. But it is not merely the fault of the Congress leaders. It is mostly the Italian culture of the Congress party that is to blame for not understanding the very idea of India.”

“Such statements hurt every patriotic citizen who cares for the unity and integrity of the nation. People will certainly answer Congress,” Shah also wrote.

Besides, Amit Shah corrected Kharge, who mentioned the said article as Article 371, while the concerned one is Article 370.

“…And for the kind information of the Congress, it was not Article 371, but Article 370, that was abrogated by the Modi government. However, it is only expected of Congress to make such horrendous mistakes. Such blunders made by it have haunted our nation for decades now,” Amit Shah also wrote.