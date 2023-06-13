Amit Shah chairs review meeting on cyclone Biparjoy

New Delhi: The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has chaired a review meeting on the preparedness for cyclone ‘Biparjoy’.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and MPs from eight likely affected districts in the state, which could be impacted by the cyclone, virtually participate in the meeting.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also chaired a meeting with the ministers of Disaster Management of all states and Union Territories today.

The meeting was attended by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

The meeting had taken place, as extreme severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy looms large over the eastern and central Arabian Sea. The meeting will be held to keep the focus on preparedness to deal with the next phase of these challenges.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the state of preparedness as cyclone Biparjoy is likely to turn severe by Thursday and make landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

More than 20,000 people from the affected districts evacuated so far. Migration of 500 people in Junagadh district, 6,786 in Kutch, 1,500 in Jamnagar, 543 people in Porbandar, 4,820 in Dwarka, 408 in Gir-Somnath, 2,000 people in Morbi and 4,031 in Rajkot: Government of Gujarat.