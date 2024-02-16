Alipur fire tragedy: CM Kejriwal announces compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the deceased

New-Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Alipur area on Friday and announced Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased who lost their lives after massive fire broke out at a paint factory in Delhi on Thursday.

CM Kejriwal said, “We will provide Rs 10 lakhs each to the families of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each to the people with major injuries and Rs 20,000 each to the people with minor injuries.”

He further said, “It is being informed that the fire tenders were late, I will order an inquiry for the same. Actions will be taken against the factory owner for running the factory in a residential area.”

Meanwhile, a case has been registered at Alipur Police Station after a fire broke out at a paint factory yesterday killing 11 people including a woman.