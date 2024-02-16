11 killed, many injured in fire at paint factory in Alipur of Delhi

Delhi: At least eleven people were killed and many were critically injured after a paint factory caught fire in Dayalpur Market in Alipur in National Capital of Delhi on Thursday.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby the hospital. As per the reports, among the four, one is a police personnel, who got wounded during the rescue operation.

According to Delhi Fire Service (DFS) reports, the fire department received a call regarding the fire at the factory at around 5:30 pm on Thursday. Immediately, six fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the ablaze. The fire was brought under control after nearly four hours.

Reportedly, due to the blast, some nearby houses and shops also caught fire. Some of the injured persons were residing in those places.

As per the local reports, an explosion was heard at the factory before the fire broke up and the officials suspect the blast occurred due to chemicals stored there.

However, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, while a search operation is underway for the missing persons.

Speaking about the incident to the media, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services quoted, “The fire got spread to an adjacent house and a Nasha Mukti Kendra. There was a blast due to which the building collapsed, trapping the 11 labourers who lost their lives. The bodies are completely burnt, making it difficult to identify them.”

