Accused arrested for kidnapping, murdering class 10 student in Assam

Guwahati: In a recent incident, a man has been arrested for kidnapping and murdering a class 10 student in Assam’s Guwahati.

The victim has been identified as Nitesh Kumar. Reportedly, the minor boy was stabbed to death and his body was disposed thereafter. His lifeless body was recovered by police from a forest area on the outskirts of the city.

The accused has been identified as Abhishek Baruah. Baruah ran a street side shop in the Hatigaon area of the city.

As per the police, Nitesh was kidnapped by Baruah and was taken to Bonda, on the outskirts of the city. Reportedly, the accused was known to the victim’s family as they were residing in the same locality for quite some time/\.

Baruah even demanded a ransom of Rs 7 lakh from Nitesh’s family. Baruah was arrested on August 9 and is currently under the custody of police.