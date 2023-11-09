Watch: Teacher flashes on school student, tries to sexually assault her in Mathura

Mathura: In a shocking incident, a teacher from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has been accused of sexually assaulting a class IX student. The entire incident has been captured in CCTV and now is going viral on social media.

The accused teacher, identified as Govind, has been seen flashing on the female student and then trying to catch hold of her in order to sexually assault her.

The incident took place on Tuesday after the school got over when the teacher told the student to stay back.

In his X post, the user Piyush Rai wrote, “In UP’s Mathura, a CCTV footage of a teacher sexually harassing a girl student has surfaced. The victim alleged the accused later threatened her against raising complaint about the incident.” He had uploaded the video on his social media handle.

In UP’s Mathura, a CCTV footage of a teacher sexually harassing a girl student has surfaced. The victim alleged the accused later threatened her against raising complaint about the incident. pic.twitter.com/f9ZAonDzjU — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 8, 2023

According to reports, the victim has made allegations against the teacher for molesting her and accused him of threatening her for raising a complaint about the incident.

The girl complained about the incident to her parents and then the family members lodged a complaint at the local station. According to the local police, a case has been registered after the victim narrated the entire incident to the cops. The police are on a lookout to nab the accused teacher.