AC chair car, executive class ticket prices in Vande Bharat and other trains to be cut by 25%

New Delhi: The Railway Ministry announced on July 8, 2023, that fares for AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, will be reduced by up to 25 percent.

It said the decision is part of a discounted fare scheme for trains that saw below 50 percent occupancy during the last 30 days.

The Ministry said it has decided to delegate powers to Zonal Railways to introduce a discounted fare scheme in trains with AC sitting accommodation, with a view to optimising accommodation in trains.

This scheme shall be applicable in the AC Chair Car and Executive classes of all trains having AC sitting accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches.

The element of discount shall be up to a maximum of 25 percent on the basic fare. Other charges, like the reservation charge, Super Fast surcharge, GST, etc., as applicable, shall be levied separately.

The discount may be provided in any or all of the classes on the basis of occupancy. The Ministry said the discount would be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers.

In the case of those trains where the flexi fare scheme is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the flexi fare scheme may be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

Tatkal quota shall not be earmarked for such trains for the decided period in case the discount is provided on an end-to-end basis. Further, if the discount is provided for the part journey of the train, then Tatkal quota may not be provided for the part of the journey where the discount is given. This scheme will not be applicable to special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials, etc.