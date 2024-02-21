9 killed, several injured in road accident in Bihar’s Lakhisarai

Lakhisarai: At least nine people were killed while several others were injured after the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in was hit by an unknown vehicle in Bihar’s Lakhisarai area. The incident occurred in Lakhisarai-Sikandra main road of Biharaura village under Ramgarh Chowk police station area.

According to reports, 15 people were travelling in the auto, when an unknown vehicle hit the auto. The impact of the mishap was so intense that the auto was left in a mangled state. One of the nine deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar, the driver of the auto-rickshaw.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. The injured were first sent to the Sadar Hospital for treatment, but were later shifted to Patna Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated.

The identities of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, the cops has initiated a detailed probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

Earlier, four cricketers were killed while five others were critically injured after the mini bus they were travelling in had a head on collision with a truck in Maharashtra’s Amravati district. The incident occurred near Shinganapur in Nandgaon Khandeshwar tehsil of the district on Sunday morning.

The youth cricketers were en route to Yavatmal to participate in a cricket tournament there when the accident happened. At around 7 am, the mini bus collided with a concrete mixer truck. Following the accident, four cricketer died on the spot.