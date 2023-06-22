9 dead, 2 injured after car falls into ditch in Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh: Aleast 9 people were killed and two others injured after car fell into ditch in the Munisyari block of Pithoragarh district in Uttrakhand.

Report says, car was enroute Hokra temple in Munisyari block of Pithoragarh from Sama in Bageshwar overturned and fell into Ramganga river.

Meanwhile, police authorities and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team have reached the spot and are conducting their rescue operations, informed Nilesh Bharne, IG, Kumaon.

More details to follow.

