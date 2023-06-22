9 dead, 2 injured after car falls into ditch in Uttrakhand’s Pithoragarh

Aleast 9 people were killed and two others injured after car fell into ditch in the Munisyari block of Pithoragarh district

Nation
By Abhilasha 0

Pithoragarh: Aleast 9 people were killed and two others injured after car fell into ditch in the Munisyari block of Pithoragarh district in Uttrakhand.

Report says, car was enroute Hokra temple in Munisyari block of Pithoragarh from Sama in Bageshwar overturned and fell into Ramganga river.

Meanwhile, police authorities and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team have reached the spot and are conducting their rescue operations, informed Nilesh Bharne, IG, Kumaon.

More details to follow.

Also Read: 10 Of A Family Killed In Road Accident In Karnataka

You might also like
Nation

India, US launch INDUS-X to boost defence ties

Nation

Karnataka Bandh over Power Tariff Hike, Know whats open and shut

Nation

Flood situation worsens in Assam, 1.20 lakh people affected

Nation

PM Narendra Modi’s gifts Sandalwood Box, 7.5-carat green diamond to Biden, US…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans