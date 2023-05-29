10 of a family killed in road accident in Karnataka

Mysuru, (Karnataka) May 29 (IANS) Ten persons including four children, belonging to the same family, were killed in a road accident in Mysuru district of Karnataka on Monday.

The accident occurred near Kurubur on Kollegal Main Road near T. Narasipura town when an Innova, in which the family was travelling, collided head-on with a private bus.

According to police, the deceased were returning to Mysuru after visiting Male Mahadeshwara Hill.

Preliminary investigation shows that both car and the private bus drivers were driving at a high speed, resulting in the tragedy. The deceased were identified as Sujatha (40), Sandeep (23), Manjunath (35), Poornima (30), Gayathri (28), Aditya, Basava, Kotresh (45), Pavan (10) and Karthik (8).

The deceased belonged to the same family and hailed from Sanganakallu village in Ballary district. Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar stated that the driver of Innova lost balance and collided with the bus. The condition of two others, who are yet to be identified, is critical.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the incident. He also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation each for the family of the deceased. Those who were injured will be provided treatment.

State Sugarcane Growers’ Association President Kuruburu Shantakumar stated that the accident took place due to negligence of the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The authorities have not done jungle cutting beside the road. As a result, the drivers were not able to see the opposite vehicles resulting in such a tragic incident.

“NHAI should take the responsibility for the incident,” he alleged.