8 Mumbai stations to be renamed, check list here

Mumbai: As many as 8 Railway Stations in Mumbai to be renamed soon. The Maharashtra cabinet today approved a proposal for this change in which the British-era names of eight stations will be changed.
Reportedly, the decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde.
Here is the list:
- Cotton Green- Kalachowki.
- Charni Road- Girgaon.
- Dockyard Road- Mazgaon.
- King Circle- Tirthakar Parshivnath.
- Curry Road- Lalbaug.
- Sandhurst Road- Dongri.
- Marine Lines- Mumbadevi.
- Mumbai Central- Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station
Following the legislative approval, the proposal will be routed to the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry.