8 Mumbai stations to be renamed, check list here

Mumbai: As many as 8 Railway Stations in Mumbai to be renamed soon. The Maharashtra cabinet today approved a proposal for this change in which the British-era names of eight stations will be changed.

Reportedly, the decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde.

Here is the list:

Cotton Green- Kalachowki. Charni Road- Girgaon. Dockyard Road- Mazgaon. King Circle- Tirthakar Parshivnath. Curry Road- Lalbaug. Sandhurst Road- Dongri. Marine Lines- Mumbadevi. Mumbai Central- Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station

Following the legislative approval, the proposal will be routed to the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry.