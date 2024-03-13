8 Mumbai stations to be renamed, check list here

By Himanshu
8 Mumbai stations to be renamed
Mumbai: As many as 8 Railway Stations in Mumbai to be renamed soon. The Maharashtra cabinet today approved a proposal for this change in which the British-era names of eight stations will be changed.

Reportedly, the decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Eknath Shinde.

Here is the list:

  1. Cotton Green- Kalachowki.
  2. Charni Road- Girgaon.
  3. Dockyard Road- Mazgaon.
  4. King Circle- Tirthakar Parshivnath.
  5. Curry Road- Lalbaug.
  6. Sandhurst Road- Dongri.
  7. Marine Lines- Mumbadevi.
  8. Mumbai Central- Nana Jagannath Shankarsheth Station

Following the legislative approval, the proposal will be routed to the Union Home Ministry and the Railway Ministry.

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

