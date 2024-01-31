Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren files FIR against ED officials for raids at his Delhi residence

Ranchi: Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren has filed a complaint against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials who conducted raids at his residence in New Delhi on January 29. The ED officials conducted the raids in connection with a money laundering probe against the Jharkhand CM.

Hemant Soren wrote to the Incharge of the SC/ST police station here claiming ED officials Kapil Raj, Deovrat Jha, Anupam Kumar, Aman Patel and others of Ranchi Zonal Office conducted search operations in New Delhi “to harass and malign” him and his entire community.

He also mentioned in the complaint that he visited New Delhi on January 27 and 28 and stayed at Shanti Niketan, which is taken on lease by the state of Jharkhand for residential and office use.

“On 29 January, I came to know that ED officials along with others had allegedly searched that premises. This purported search was conducted without any information to me,” said the CM.

Soren further informed that the officials leaked selective misinformation that a blue BMW car and a huge sum of illicit cash belonging to him were seized from the premises. He claimed that the BMW car seized by the probe agency did not belong to him and also denied possessing illicit cash.

“I am not the owner of the car of BMW which the abovenamed persons claim to have seized. I do not own any illicit cash. The abovenamed persons and unknown others who are not members of any Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe have done the aforesaid acts intentionally to humiliate me in public,” Soren said in his complaint.

Reports said that Soren filed the complaint hours before a team of ED sleuths reached his residence in Ranchi to question him in connection with the money laundering probe.

(With inputs from IANS)

