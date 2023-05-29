7 students dead in road accident in Guwahati’s Jalukbari

Assam: In a tragic incident, at least seven people died and several others injured in a road accident that took place in the Jalukbari area of Guwahati on Sunday late at night.

According to the sources, the deceased were students at Assam Engineering College (AEC).

Joint Police Commissioner, Guwahati, Thube Prateek Vijay Kumar, said, “As per the preliminary investigation, we have found that the deceased person is a student.” The incident took place in Jalukbari areas.”

Sources said the accident took place after the driver of the Scorpio car on which they were travelling lost control and hit a divider before hitting a DI pickup van parked on the Jalukbari flyover road.

The deceased students who have been killed in the accident are, Arindam Bhowal and Niyor Deka from Guwahati, Kaushik Mohan from Sivasagar, Upangshu Sarmah from Nagaon, Raj Kiran Bhuyan from Majuli, Emon Baura from Dibrugarh, Kaushik Barush from Mangaldoi.

Further details are awaited.

