CM Arvind Kejriwal’s PA ‘Misbehaved’ with Swati Maliwal at CM’s Residence: AAP

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) reportedly confirmed that the claims filed by Swati Maliwal against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Personal Assistant were indeed true.

The Delhi CM’s aide as per reports had misbehaved with Swati Maliwal. AAP further went on to say that the CM had taken note of the matter and he will be taking appropriate action against the person, reported Hindustan Times.

This incident occurred when Swati Maliwal had gone to visit the CM at his place of residence. While she was waiting in the drawing room, the miscreant allegedly misbehaved with her.

The Delhi Police stated that at 9.34 am, Swati Maliwal called the PCR number and reported that she was assaulted by the CM’s PA.

At 10 am on Monday, Swati Maliwal had gone to the police station, although she left without filing a formal complaint.

