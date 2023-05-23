7 dead, 13 injured as bus collides with truck at Nagpur-Pune highway

Pune: Atleast seven people were killed and 13 others injured after a bus collided with a truck on the Nagpur-Pune highway this morning.

The accident took place in Maharashtra Buldhana district at around 7 am. The bus was enroute Mehekar in Buldana from Pune, when the ill fated vehicle crashed with a speeding truck coming from opposite direction.

The injured were immediately rushed to Sindkhedaraja Hospital for medical aid.

Last month, At least 12 passengers were killed and 25 more injured when a private bus fell into a ditch in Khopoli area of Maharashtra’s Raigad district.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

More details awaited.