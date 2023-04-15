12 killed, over 25 injured as bus falls into ditch on Mumbai-Pune highway

Raigad: At least 12 passengers were killed and 25 more injured when a private bus fell into a ditch in Khopoli area of Maharashtra’s Raigad district today.

The private bus was going from Pune to Mumbai when it fell into the gorge near Shingroba temple on the old Mumbai-Pune highway, police said.

The windows, rooftop of the ill-fated bus was completely damaged in the accident.

As per the information, there were around 40-45 passengers in the bus, police said, adding efforts are underway to shift the injured to a nearby hospital.

Rescue operation is still underway.