6-year-old boy, grandfather die after being dragged by truck

Uttar Pradesh: In another hit-and-drag case, a six-year-old child and his grandfather were dragged under a truck in Mohaba, Uttar Pradesh, for more than two kilometres before being died.

The elderly man died at the scene, and the toddler and the two-wheeler were dragged for more than two kilometers. The deceased child was identified as Satvik and his grandfather as Udit Narayan.

The incident occurred on the Kanpur-Sagar Highway, NH-86.

A video of the incident was shared on social media by @AhmedKhabeer. In the video, several bikes near the truck can be seen attempting to alert the driver.

Dumper Truck Drags Scooty For 2 km In mahoba Uttar Pradesh

The truck finally stopped after bystanders threw stones and boulders on the road and were beaten by the locals.

Police seized the truck and took the driver into custody.

Recently, many similar incidents of hit-and-drag have been reported across the country. A truck driver dragged a car for nearly 3 km in the Partapur area of Meerut. The incident occurred while the truck driver was intoxicated.