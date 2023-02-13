Drunk truck driver drags car for 3 km in Meerut

Meerut: A dramatic video has surfaced on social media in which a truck driver dragged a car for nearly 3 km in Partapur area of Meerut on Sunday night. According to reports, the incident occurred while the truck driver was intoxicated.

Additionally, it was reported that the four passengers who were inside the vehicle were able to escape by jumping out at the right time and narrowly avoiding injury before the heinous accident progressed.

Watch the video here:

According to locals, the car was dragged by the 22-wheel heavy vehicle for about 3 kilometres.

The driver of the truck stopped after the police chased and intercepted it. The driver has been taken into custody.