6 Tamil Nadu fishermen injured after boat catches fire in mid-sea

Chennai: Six fishermen in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district have been admitted to a hospital with burn injuries after their fishing boat caught fire in mid-sea, the police said.

The injured fishermen have been identified as M. Parthiban, 34, of Tharangambadi; U. Dharamraj, 31; G. Moorthy, 48; P. Chithiravel, 43; A. Jeevanandham, 22; and K. Maniyarasan, 37, all natives of Thirumullaivasal.

The incident occured late Thursday night in mid-sea, located several nautical miles of Pazhayar coast, and all the injured fishermen are admitted in hospital early Friday morning.

Police said that the six fishermen had gone to the sea on Thursday evening from the local fishing harbour in Thirumullaivasal, adding that that the engine of the fibre glass boat malfunctioned and caught fire.

Six fishermen on board the boat suffered burn injuries and all of them jumped into the sea where they were rescued by a fishing boat in the near vicinty.

All the fishermen also tugged in the malfunctioned boat and brought it to the shoreline.