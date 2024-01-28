6 dead as car rams into truck in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: In a tragic incident, six people died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred between Singilipatti and Punnaiyapuram in southern part of the state.

According to reports, the deceased, identified as Karthik, Vel Manoj, Subramani, Manoharan, and Pothiraj were returning home from a weekend trip to Kutralam. However, the driver of the car reportedly feel asleep while driving, causing a head-on collision with the truck coming from the opposite side.

Reportedly, five of the six people died on the spot, while one person succumbed to injuries while being rushed to the hospital.

After receiving information about the incident, police, fire and rescue teams reached the spot, recovered the bodies and sent them for autopsy. The cops have also initiated a probe into the matter.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

