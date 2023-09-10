5 killed as service lift crashes in 40-storied Thane building

At least 5 workers were killed and two others injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra's Thane on Sunday evening, officials said.

IANS
Photo Credit: IANS

Thane: At least 5 workers were killed and two others injured critically when a service lift crashed in a building in Maharashtra’s Thane on Sunday evening, officials said.

According to a Thane Municipal Corporation official, the incident occurred in a building in Balkumb area when the workers were descending in the service lift after completing some waterproofing works on the upper floors.

Suddenly, midway during the ride down, there was a technical snag and the lift hurtled down at high speed and crashed, killed five workers instantly and injuring 2 more.

Thane Fire Brigade and Disaster teams have rushed to the spot for rescue and relief operations and more details are awaited.

(IANS)

