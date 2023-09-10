Noida double murder case: Son arrested for murdering father and relative

Noida: A man suspected of murdering his father and a relative during a property dispute in Noida’s Dankaur has been apprehended by the police, according to officials on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Jasmine, allegedly attacked his father, Veer Vikramajeet Rao, with a grape hoe and a small hammer, resulting in the deaths of both his father and a relative, Ram Kumar, who attempted to intervene.

The incident took place in the Dankaur area of Noida, and both victims tragically died at the scene.

Following the crime, the accused fled the scene but was later captured by the Noida Police.

Officials reported that a complaint was lodged by family members of the deceased at the Dankaur police station on September 7. Consequently, a police team was formed to investigate the case.

The investigative team diligently pursued various avenues, including electronic surveillance, manual intelligence gathering, and the collection of technical evidence. They also conducted inquiries with multiple individuals, ultimately leading to the arrest of Jasmine, the eldest son of the deceased.

Jasmine has reportedly confessed to his involvement in the double murder. The police also recovered the clothes he had worn during the crime, which he had attempted to wash to remove evidence.

Jasmine informed the police that his father had mistreated his mother, prompting her to return to their village with him and his sister. In the village, their grandparents provided them with shelter. Meanwhile, Rao had been living alone in Noida. The police discovered that Jasmine’s mother had filed for divorce, which was pending in court.

The police revealed that an argument between Jasmine and his father over the division of property shares had occurred on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Subsequently, Jasmine allegedly decided to kill his father.

“On the night of September 6, Jasmine attacked his father with a grape hoe. When Raj Kumar (relative) woke up upon hearing the commotion, Jasmine also attacked him. Later, in an attempt to ensure his father’s demise, Jasmine struck him with a small hammer on the head,” the police stated.