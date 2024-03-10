5 cubs born to cheetah Gamini at Kuno National Park

Madhya Pradesh: Good news for the animal lovers as cheetah Gamini gave birth to five cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

With the birth of the five cubs, the tally of Indian-born cubs has reportedy increased to 13 while the total number of cheetahs, including the cubs, is 26 at the Kuno park.

Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change Bhupender Yadav took to his X handle inform about the birth of the five cubs.

“High Five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, age about 5 years, brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, has given birth to 5 cubs today. This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa,” he said.

“Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs, which has led to successful mating and birth of the cubs,” he added.

It is to be noted here that the Indian government in 2022 had brought eight Cheetahs from Namibia under Project Cheetah as the big cats were declared extinct in India in 1952. Later, 12 cheetahs from South Africa were also brought and released in Kuno National Park in February 2023.