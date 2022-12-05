5.1 magnitude earthquake occurs in Bay of Bengal

By Abhilasha 0

New-Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 in richter scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal on Monday morning, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

As per the NCS, the quake occurred today at around 8:32AM in Bay of Bengal at a depth of 10km.

As per the NCS report, the origin point of the quake was at a distance of 421km and 434km from Puri(EAST) and Bhubaneswar (EAST-SOUTH-EAST), 370 km from Haldia, West-Bengal and 409 km from Kolkata.

