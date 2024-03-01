4 injured as explosion took place at cafe in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Atleast four people sustained injuries after an explosion took place at Rameshwaram cafe at Rajajinagar of Bengaluru on Friday afternoon.

Reports say, the people injured are the employees of the cafe. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

On being informed about the explosion, the police reached the spot and are trying to find out the reason behind the explosion.

The reason for the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

The entire area has been cordoned off. As per reports so far, there was no harm to any nearby building or establishment.

(More details to follow)