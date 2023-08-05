3 soldiers killed in encounter with terrorists in Kashmir’s Kulgam

Three soldiers were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday.

Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces at the Halan forest area in the higher reaches of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said on Saturday.

“On specific inputs regarding presence of terrorists on higher reaches of Halan in Kulgam, operations launched by security forces on Friday. In exchange of firing with terrorists, three personnel sustained injuries and later succumbed,” the army said, adding that search operations are continuing in the area.

Earlier, a joint team of police and security forces received an input about the presence of terrorists.

After the security forces cordoned off the area, terrorists hiding there started firing, drawing retaliation by the personnel leading to the encounter.

