3 minor girls died, 1 critical after eating poison-laced toffees in Uttar Pradesh

Kaushambi: A heart-wrenching incident, three minor girls died and one is critical after eating poison-laced toffees allegedly given by their neighbor in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kaushambi district.

Tragedy initially struck when two sisters, Sadhna (7) and Shalini (4), lost their lives on Thursday after reportedly ingesting tainted toffees in the village. Subsequently, two other young girls from the neighborhood, Versha (7) and Arushi (4), were also hospitalized for consuming the same confectionery on that fateful day.

Versha, one of the hospitalized girls, tragically lost her battle for life during treatment on Sunday morning, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Kumar Srivastava. However, Arushi remains in critical condition.

Based on the father of Sadhna and Shalini’s complaint, police learned that the girls had been given these lethal toffees by their neighbor, Shiv Shankar. The preliminary investigation suggests a possible personal feud between the accused and the father of the deceased girls. It is suspected that Shankar planted these poisonous treats with the intention of seeking revenge.

As per the reports, Shiv Shankar is currently in police custody as the investigation progresses. Further details awaited.