2 terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch

Body of one of the terrorists has been recovered while search operation underway for the other body

2 terrorists killed along LoC
New Delhi: As many as two terrorists were killed in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir after Indian Army foiled their infiltration attempt. ANI tweeted about it on Wednesday.

As per reports, a joint operation was launched today by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police to intercept the terrorists. In the firefight, both terrorists got eliminated.

The body of one of the terrorists has been recovered. And the search operation for recovering the body of the second terrorist is in progress, informed Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, PRO (Defence) Jammu.

