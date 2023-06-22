2 terror group associates arrested in Jammu & Kashmir

A joint team of the army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession

Srinagar: Two associates of a terror group were arrested by the security forces on Thursday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Official sources said that a joint team of the army, CRPF and local police made the arrest and recovered ammunition and cash from their possession.

“The duo has been identified as Touseef Bhat of Shetipora Bijbehara and Abrar-ul-Haq of Arwani Bijbehara. Twelve AK-47 rounds, one hand grenade and Rs 1 lakh in cash has been recovered from their possession. An FIR under relevant sections of law has been registered against them,” the sources said.

