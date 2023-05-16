Accused of Mirwaiz Farooq assassination 2 terrorists arrested in J &K after 33 years

New Delhi: Long thirty-three years after the assassination of Mirwaiz Farooq in Jammu and Kashmir, two terrorists cum accused of this case have been arrested. Mirwaiz had been assassinated on 21st May 1990 in which there were five accused persons. Reportedly, two of them were killed in an encounter while another one was convicted and now serving jail term in Srinagar. These two terrorists were absconding.

The two terrorists who were arrested today have been identified as Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat. As per reports, these two are Hizbul-Mujahideen terrorists.

Before killing Mirwaiz, all five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had gone to Pakistan for terrorist training in 1990. Back in Srinagar, Abdullah Bangroo received instructions in April 1990 from his ISI handler in Pakistan to eliminate Mirwaiz: J&K Police tweeted ANI today.

The two had reportedly gone underground. They were hiding in Nepal and Pakistan among other places before secretly returning back to Kashmir few years ago.

