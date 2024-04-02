2 killed, more than 10 injured in bus truck collision on Chennai-Trichy National Highway

Chennai: Two persons were killed and more than 10 injured when an bus headed for Chennai collided with a truck near Sanjeevi Nagar on Chennai-Trichy national highway on Tuesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as M.Chandran (38) from Theni, a bus driver and R.Palaniammal (64), a passenger
According to police, the bus lost control over its wheels hit the brick-laden truck from behind. Fourteen people have been injured in the accident and admitted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Trichy.
The police have filed a case and investigation is underway.
Police said despite warning, drivers overspeed leading to the accidents.