15 including 7 children killed as tractor fall in pond in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: At least 15 people including seven children died while several others were injured after the tractor they were travelling in fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the pilgrims were headed to Kadarganj to take a holy dip in the Ganga River when the accident occurred in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. After receiving information, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

Following the incident, condoling the demise of the pilgrims, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed anguish over the incident and announced a compensation of ₹ 2 lakh each for the family of those who have died, and ₹ 50,000 each for the injured.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the authorities to ensure that the injured pilgrims receive proper treatment.

Further detailed reports into the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, 16 people were left injured in a road accident in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place in Hazira area of Gwalior, said reliable reports in this regard.

According to reports, a tractor collided with a passenger carrying bus, causing the accident. The accident took place during the early hours of Thursday.

Reportedly, the bus carrying passengers was travelling along the Hazira route when a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with it. Both the vehicles bore significant damages.

Upon receiving information about the accident, emergency services quickly arrived at the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

The injured ones were rushed to nearby hospitals for immediate medical attention. The identities of the injured ones in the road accident in Gwalior are yet to be ascertained.