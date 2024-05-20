Shocking! Girl develops stomach holes after consuming Nitrogen paan in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 12-year-old girl from developed holes in the stomach after consuming liquid nitrogen paan in Bengaluru said reports on Monday. The condition of the girl was so bad that she had to undergo a surgery at a private Multispecialty Hospital.

Eating something new for fun ruined the girl’s life. She just tried the paan for fun and it led to severe health complications. Many others present there also tried to eat the paan but it did not affect them, said reports.

On consuming the paan, the girl started to feel severe pain in her stomach. According to a statement by the girl there was excruciating pain in her stomach. Later the girl was rushed to the hospital. Doctor advised her to in for a surgery as a hole was observed in her stomach. Later, the girl had to undergo a gastro surgery said reports. The ‘smoky paan’ that she consumed was made using liquid nitrogen.

It is worth mentioning here that, many people like to chew paan after have their meal. Betel leaves juice is helpful in digestion. In earlier days, betel leaves were eaten in a traditional setup but now-a-days there are various modern ways of paan consumption such as dry ice paan, fire paan and smoky paan, etc.

According to experts, betel leaf or paan is undoubtedly the best mouth freshener and acts as a digestive substance. But to getting public attraction and social media views risks like this case and mixing it with other harmful substances should be avoided.

