13 killed after fire breaks out at cracker shop in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: At least 13 persons were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop-cum-godown in outskirts of Bengaluru on Saturday, police sources said.

Fourteen persons have escaped miraculously from the shop, located at Attibele in Anekal Taluk, before the fire engulfed it. Emergency services along with fire tenders rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.

According to police, the cracker shop is owned by one Naveen. The identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained.

The crackers worth crores were gutted in the incident. Three four-wheelers and four bikes were also gutted in the fire.

Bengaluru Rural SP Mallikarjuna Baladandi said that the fire tragedy had occurred in the Balaji crackers shop when the crackers were being unloaded from the canter. Soon the fire spread to the godown and the stall. “Two persons have sustained injuries and the owner Naveen has also suffered burn injuries. The FSL team will make the assessment and we are checking on the license of the cracker shop,” he said.

The Karnataka government on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the families of 13 people who were charred to death after a fire broke out at a firecracker shop-cum-godown in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

“I am deeply saddened by the incident of firecracker-cum-godown in Attibele which claimed 13 lives. I will visit the place of tragedy on Sunday and conduct an inspection. My condolences to the family of the deceased,” Siddaramaiah said on Saturday.

Karnataka Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) confirmed the 13 fatalities stating that CM Siddaramaiah will visit the accident site on Sunday to inspect it.

