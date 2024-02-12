3 sisters burnt alive after house caught fire in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu: In a tragic incident, three sisters were burnt alive after a massive fire broke out at their home in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday.

According to reports, fire broke out at the three-storey house in Dhanmasta-Tajnihal village, in Ukhral block in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased sisters identified as Bisma, Saika and Saniya were sleeping on the top floor when the fire broke out. However, they were unable to evacuate from the house.

After receiving information about the incident, fire service personnel and police reached the spot and tried to douse the ablaze. The bodies of the victims were later recovered by the fire service personnel. However, the exact cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.

In a similar instance, five people were burnt alive in a case of road accident. The accident took place during the morning hours of Monday on the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura, under the limits of Mahavan Police Station, said reliable reports in this regard.

Reportedly, driver of a sleeper bus lost control of the vehicle and collided with a divider. A car coming from behind rammed into the truck, causing the accident. A total of five people were seated inside the car.

As a result of the collision between the car and truck, the car instantly went up in flames. People seated inside the car, a Swift Dzire, were burnt alive. The bus caught fire inside it as well. Meanwhile, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.