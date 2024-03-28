11 injured in road accident in J&K’s Poonch

Srinagar: Eleven people were injured in a road accident in J&K’s Poonch district on Thursday, officials said.

Officials said that 11 were injured after the vehicle they were traveling in met with an accident at Mangnar Top in Poonch after the driver lost control of it.

“The injured have been shifted to Poonch district hospital for treatment. Police have taken cognisance of the incident,” an official said.

Further information is awaited.

