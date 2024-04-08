Man stabbed to death for staring at woman smoking at paan shop in Nagpur, 3 held

Nagpur: A woman has been arrested for killing a man for staring at her while she was smoking at a paan shop in Manewada Cement Road in Nagpur of Maharashtra.

According to reports, the woman aged 24 years, stabbed the victim, identified as Ranjit Rathod, a father of four daughters on Saturday. Meanwhile, the crime was recorded in CCTV camera. Reportedly, the conflict arose when the accused felt offended by Rathod’s purported continual stare while she was smoking at a paan shop.

Rathod reportedly recorded video of the accused blowing smoke towards him and hurling verbal abuse, which further escalated into a heated exchange between them. In the fit of rage, the accused called her friends and confronted the victim. Following this, Rathod left for home, however, the accused followed him and fatally stabbed Ranjit Rathod near Mahalaxmi Nagar area.

After receiving information about the incident, police initiated a probe into the matter and arrested the three accused. During investigation, the cops uncovered various objectionable materials, including drug-related photographs on the phone of one of the accused.

Further detailed investigations into the matter are awaited.

Earlier, a youth was stabbed to death by two juveniles over refusal to give a matchbox in north Delhi’s Timarpur area. The juveniles have been apprehended in this connection.

