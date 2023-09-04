10-Year-Old boy killed in Tiger Attack in Karnataka

Bengaluru: In the most recent incident of human-animal conflict in Karnataka, a 10-year-old boy named Charan Nayak lost his life in a tiger attack. The bloodied body of the young victim was discovered in Kalahatti Village, located in Coorg district. Notably, this area falls within the Wildlife Zone of the Nagarhole Tiger Reserve.

In response to the tragic incident, the forest department has initiated efforts to capture the tiger responsible for the attack. Simultaneously, the department has been tasked with ensuring the safety of its personnel involved in the operation.

Human-Animal Conflict Concerns: This incident raises concerns about the ongoing conflict between humans and wildlife in the region. Incidents of this nature underscore the need for measures to mitigate such conflicts and ensure the safety of both residents and the region’s wildlife.

It is worth noting that in July, several tiger attacks were reported from northern states of India. A 22-year-old man lost his life in the South Kheri Forest Division of Uttar Pradesh, while two old men fell victim to big cat attacks in Uttarakhand’s Pauri district.