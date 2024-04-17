10 killed as car rams into truck in Gujarat

Mumbai: In a tragic incident as many as 10 people were died in a road mishap in Gujarat on Wednesday. The accident took place on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway when a car rammed into a trailer truck.

As per reports, an Ertiga car hit a trailer truck from the rear side on the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway. Reportedly, all the ten occupants of the car have died. Eight people reportedly died on the spot while two others succumbed to the injury while being shifted to the hospital.

Another person has also reportedly sustained critical injury in this accident. He has been admitted to the hospital.

After getting information about the accident, two ambulances were immediately sent to the spot. The Expressway Police patrolling team is on the spot. Further probe of the case is underway.