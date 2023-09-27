Your eyes can reveal your health, Know how

Our eyes are often considered as the windows to our soul. But did you know that your eyes can reveal a lot about your health as well. Beyond their role in visions, our eyes have the potential to signal a range of health concerns. Today, let us explore how different bodily issues can be detected through our eyes.

High blood pressure and allergies

High blood pressure or hypertension affects one third of all adults. Frequent redness of bloodshot appearances may indicate underlying health problems. It can be linked to allergies, high blood pressure, or simply a sign of fatigue and sleep deprivation.

Liver Problems

Your eyes can reveal a lot about the health of your liver as well. Yellowing of the sclera (white portion of the eye) is often associated with liver issues such as jaundice or hepatitis. This discoloration often comes up due to increased bilirubin levels in the bloodstream, which is typically processed by the liver.

Neurological conditions

Abnormal changes in the pupil size can hit at neurological problems in the body or even about drug usage. Unequal pupils may signal at a brain injury, while pinpoint pupils can be a sign of opioid usage.

Diabetes

Blurry vision is not only a sign of refractive errors but can also result from high blood sugar levels damaging the blood vessels in the eyes. In case of sudden blurry visions, it is advised to immediately visit an eye specialist and go for a diabetes check.

Auto-immune diseases

Chronic dry eyes or continuous irritation in eyes can be attributed to various factors like aging, environmental conditions, or even auto immune disorders. Lubricating eye drops can help to some extent in getting rid of this discomfort.

Diabetes and UV Exposure

Cataracts are caused due to clouding of the eye’s lens. Cataract is often related to age but can also be linked to health issues such as diabetes or prolonged exposure to UV radiations. Regular eye checkups can help in early detection of cataract.

High Cholesterol

The presence of tiny yellowish bumps on eyelids can be an indication of increasing cholesterol levels in your body. These fatty deposits may as well appear on certain other body parts.