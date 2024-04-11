Why should you begin your day with a glass of lemon water? Know health benefits linked to it

Citric fruits, including lemon, have been traditionally used in India for their medicinal benefits. Lemons are a rich source of vitamin C and fiber. They also contain high amount of beneficial plant compounds, which make them a good source for nutrition. Lemons are known to promote improved cardiovascular and kidney health, among numerous other benefits.

But did you know that lemon water comes with a separate set of health benefits. Lemon water benefits the maximum, especially when consumed every morning. It is rightly said that starting youtr day with a glass of lemon water can bring greatest of results. Today we bring to you, a list of health benefits of drinking lemon water daily. Read on to know more:

Improved Skin Health

Lemon water is rich in antioxidants. When taken in the right quantity every morning, these antioxidants strengthen the skin muscles, fight blemishes, wrinkles, and even the free radicals. All combined, you are gifted with a skin with radiant complexion.

Better Oral Health

When we consume spicy foods or alcohol, our mouths are left dry and with a bad breath. This is the space where bacteria starts getting built up inside our mouth. Meanwhile, It is not unknown that lemon is high in acidity. This helps in combating the bad breath or the bacteria.

Manages Stress

The high amount of Vitamin C content in lemon water enhances the effects of cortisol in our body. For those who do not know, cortisol is the stress hormone in our body which promotes relaxation. Notably, these also keep our body hydrated and maintain our energy levels.

Immunity Booster

Another health benefit of drinking lemon water daily is that it also acts as an immunity booster. Again thanks to vitamin C content in lemons, it purifies blood and also helps in preventing cough and cold. It is also important to note that this aids in preventing respiratory issues too.

Improved Metabolism

Due the high nutritious profile of lemon water, regular consumption of the concoction can ensure sufficient supply of electrolytes in the body. By preventing cramps and improving muscular function, lemon water also proves to be a great friend to overall metabolism.