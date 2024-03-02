What is mindful eating and why is it important?

We are often asked to eat healthy food but just having health food is not enough. Even mindfulness is needed while eating. The Harvard School of Public Health defines mindfulness as “an intentional focus on one’s thoughts, emotions, and physical sensations in the present moment.” So, being mindful while having food can also bring you health benefits. You must be wondering what mindful eating is, here’s answer to all your questions:

What is Mindful Eating?

As per an article published in the US National Library of Medicine, mindful eating is an approach to food that focuses on individuals’ sensual awareness of the food and their experience of the food. When one eats mindfully, one pay attention to the food, on purpose, moment by moment, without judgment.

Tips to eat mindfully

Eat slowly and without distraction

Listen to physical hunger cues and do not overeat

Distinguish between true hunger and non-hunger triggers for eating

Engage your senses by noticing the colours, smells, sounds, textures, and flavours of the food you eat

Learn to cope with guilt and anxiety about food

Notice the effects food has on your feelings and body

Appreciate your food

Benefits of mindful eating