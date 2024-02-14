Valentine’s Day 2024: Here’s history, significance and celebration ideas

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on 14th February every year. It is the day of love, affection and heartfelt expressions for your partners. On this day, couples often exchange cards, flowers, and tokens of love with a special someone.

History and Significance

The history of Valentine’s Day dates back in 1955. As per reports, a small group of romantic women launched the first Valentine’s Day celebrations. Reportedly, the day was originally meant to express love between family members and friends.

The Valentine’s Day is celebrated on the last day of the Valentine’s week. It is a time to show your loved ones how much you love them and care about them.

As per legends, the history of the auspicious day can be traced back to the ancient times, dating back to the third century. The day is believed to be associated with Saint Valentine, a Roman priest who was known for his generosity and affection towards young couples. The day is celebrated to honour his life and legacy.

Meanwhile, Roman angel of love, Cupid, is the most prominent symbol of Valentine’s Day. As per Mythology, the Cupid used his bow and arrow to pierce a heart and cast the spell of love.

Celebration Ideas

There are many ways you can celebrate the Valentine’s Day. One can take a day off to the scenic natural view outside of city life is a great way to spend the day with your partner.

Meanwhile, one can also do popular activities include painting, making pots together, shopping, or cooking together with partner.

At the same time, you take a spa session, pedicure, or manicure session together with your partner.

No matter how you celebrate the Valentine’s Day, the day of love and romance is a perfect time express your affection and care for your partner.