Trending looks that you can try for this Valentine’s day

Valentine’s Day is a day that celebrates modern love in all forms, including families, partners and cherished friends and furry companions.

Sharing a gift with a loved one is a tangible expression of love, care and gratitude. Whether planning the perfect romantic surprise for your partner, a super fun gift for a galentine or something cute for a beloved pet, explore diverse trends that cater to all forms of love and would make for cherished gifts.

Aparajita Sengupta, Director – Creatives and Curation, Myntra, suggests some of the leading trends from Myntra for Valentine’s Day gifting to your loved ones.

Bardot Mini Dresses: The Bardot mini dress emerges as the quintessential gift choice for the special woman in your life or the friend who has parked it in her wishlist! The Bardot mini dress exudes chic sophistication — with its fitted bodice and flirtatious neckline, making it the perfect attire for a romantic evening or a daytime soiree.

Available in a myriad of colours and fabrics to suit every individual’s taste, these mini dresses make for one effortless outfit, stylish yet comfortable!

Bodycon Skirts: Forget one-size-fits-all trends and celebrate your loved one’s unique beauty with the timeless allure of the bodycon skirt. Just like the designs of Coco Chanel’s iconic form-fitting knits, this wardrobe staple has transcended eras, promising to complement every silhouette, shape and size with grace and confidence.

As versatile as a bottom wear like a bodycon skirt, it can be styled casually with a cosy sweater and sneakers for a laid-back vibe, or can be paired with a blazer and statement accessories, for that classier look!

Satin Wrap Dress: The satin wrap dress, a timeless and elegant piece graced by many on the red carpets and movie screens for decades, remains popular for its versatility, flattering silhouette, and luxurious feel, designed to flatter all body types, and adding that va-va-voom factor!

Teamed with statement accessories for a romantic dinner date or paired with oversized sweaters and boots for a cosy and stylish look, perfect for a casual girls’ day out, a satin wrap dress would make for one thoughtful gift for your Galentine!

Lightweight Shackets: Surprise your Bae with the gift of versatility this Valentine’s Day with the effortlessly chic lightweight shacket! This versatile piece can be worn across seasons, offering a relaxed yet polished vibe perfect for any date. The key lies in playing with its adaptability: layer it over a crisp button-down for a smart-casual dinner, leave it open over a graphic tee for a laid-back brunch, or roll up the sleeves for a breezy afternoon picnic.

Choose neutral tones like beige or olive for timeless appeal, or opt for bolder colours to reflect your partner’s unique personality.

Old-Money Polos: Nothing beats timeless sophistication like the old-money polo, with its crisp collar, breathable fabric, and tailored fit. One can opt for brands like Rare Rabbit or Roadster, comprising collections of polo t-shirts in clean lines, classic colours (navy, white, or pastel hues), and comfortable fabric.

Capturing the essence of this enduring style, the old-money polo makes for an impeccable Valentine’s Day gift, showcasing your thoughtful and refined taste.

Relaxed Fit Jeans: Relaxed fit jeans are the epitome of wardrobe essentials, offering unparalleled comfort, versatility, and undeniable style. They are the perfect companions for an easygoing yet stylish look, offering more room in the seat and thigh compared to classic cuts.

Perfect for movie nights, exciting weekend adventures or a cosy date, the relaxed-fit jeans make for a practical gift, helping your loved one put their fashionable foot forward!

Printed Bandana: Printed bandanas are the pawfect opportunity to show love to your furry companion. With a variety of playful patterns and personalised messages, these let your Pet’s personality shine. Whether it’s for daily walks, fun photo sessions, or everyday adventures — these bandanas will make them look super cute while being comfortable.

Plus, these bandanas come in various sizes and materials, so there’s a perfect fit for every furry friend!

This guide empowers you to find the perfect trendy gifts for your loved ones that will help them shine this Valentine’s Day and help you express your love for them authentically. Explore fashion trends that cater to all forms of love. Let’s make this Valentine’s Day a season of inclusivity and heartfelt connection.