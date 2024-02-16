Try PM Modi’s favorite ‘Drumstick Paratha,’ Here’s easy and simple recipe

In a video that dated most probably back COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared about a type of paratha that he often loves to eat and it is one among his favourite dish. In the video, PM Modi has shared that he even presently eats this drumstick paratha twice a week and the parathas are healthy and yummy. He also added that he himself makes this paratha and have it.

The video has been posted in the social media platform Instagram by @myflavourfuljourney, with a clip of PM Modi speaking about his favorite paratha in it. In the video, the woman has also said that these parathas are super healthy and yummy to eat.

Here’s how to make PM Modi’s favorite ‘Drumstick Paratha’

Cut drumsticks and pressure cook them with 1/2 cup water for 2 whistles

Now mash and strain them through a strainer, because we want the pulp

In that pulp add 1/2 tbsp turmeric powder, 1/2 tbsp red chilli powder, 1 tbsp coriander powder, Salt as per taste, Ajwain, Cumin seeds, Finely chopped ginger, garlic and green chilli (you can also add paste)

Mix it well and add wheat flour

Don’t add any extra water while kneading the dough

Now make parathas out of it

To enhance the taste I’ve also put some chopped coriander leaves and sesame seeds while making parathas

Now enjoy the drumstick parathas with curd

This paratha is a must try as it is tasty, healthy and can provide one with immense nutrition.